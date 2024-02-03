Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. Missouri in matchup of winless SEC teams

Vanderbilt basketball and Missouri are fighting to get an SEC win.

With the Commodores at 0-7 (5-15 overall) and Missouri at 0-8 (8-13 overall) the matchup between the two Saturday could provide the best chance for each team to notch a conference win.

Vanderbilt is led in scoring by Ezra Manjon (14.6 points per game) and Tyrin Lawrence (14.2). Missouri is led by Sean East (16).

The two teams are the lowest-rated SEC teams on KenPom. The Tigers are No. 118 and the Commodores are No. 193. In the NET, Missouri is No. 131 and Vanderbilt is No. 237.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Missouri on today?

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Missouri betting odds

Missouri by 1.5

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Missouri: Score updates

Vanderbilt basketball SEC schedule 2024

Feb. 6: Kentucky

Feb. 10: at South Carolina

Feb. 13: Texas A&M

Feb. 17: at Tennessee

Feb. 21: Georgia

