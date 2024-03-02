Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs LSU as Jordan Wright returns to Nashville

Jordan Wright won his first game against his former team in January when LSU beat Vanderbilt basketball in Baton Rouge.

Now, Wright will return to Nashville as the Tigers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) play in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday.

LSU has won three of its last four games despite being without star guard Jalen Cook since Feb. 15. Most notably, the Tigers beat Kentucky at home and South Carolina on the road.

Vanderbilt (8-20, 3-12) is coming off a road win at Arkansas but had lost three in a row before that. Each of the Commodores' three SEC wins came against teams in the bottom five of the conference. LSU comes into the game in eighth.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. LSU on today?

2:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch Vanderbilt basketball vs. LSU

SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. LSU: Score updates

Vanderbilt basketball SEC schedule 2024

March 6: at Kentucky

March 9: Florida

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs LSU in SEC game