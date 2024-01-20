Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs Mississippi State: Commodores face Bulldogs

Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse said this week that "the sky is not falling" after a loss to Auburn.

But if the Commodores (5-12, 0-4 SEC) can't soon snap their losing streak, the season could well keep spiraling. Vanderbilt, which has lost eight of its last nine games, next heads on the road to face Mississippi State (12-5, 1-3) at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday.

The Commodores have been getting healthier, playing the last two games with their full roster available other than Colin Smith, who is out for the season, and Lee Dort, who is suspended indefinitely. But so have the Bulldogs, who saw the return of star forward Tolu Smith shortly before SEC play.

Mississippi State has a home win over Tennessee but outside of that has not defeated a team in the top 50 of KenPom. The Bulldogs have losses to Georgia Tech and Southern.

