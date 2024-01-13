Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs Ole Miss: Commodores vs Rebels in SEC game

Vanderbilt basketball will be facing a team Saturday that excels at its biggest weakness.

With a team that shoots over 40% from the 3-point line in Ole Miss, the Commodores (5-10, 0-2 SEC) will have their hands full. Vanderbilt allows the highest 3-point percentage of any high-major school and the 19th-highest in the country.

Five of the six players who average 18 minutes or more per game shoot 37% or higher from the 3-point line, a group that has produced 272 of the team's 284 3-point attempts.

The Commodores' own 3-point shooting is just 29.2%, which is similarly near the bottom of the pack. Improving its fortunes from beyond the arc will be key for Vanderbilt when it faces the Rebels (14-1, 1-1) at The Pavilion on Saturday.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Ole Miss today?

Game time: 12 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Ole Miss by 12

CASE STUDIES Jerry Stackhouse future with Vanderbilt basketball: How did other teams in SEC's basement fare?

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Ole Miss: Score updates

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs. Ole Miss in SEC game