Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. NC State in Vegas Showdown tournament

Vanderbilt basketball will head to its multi-team event in Las Vegas this week looking to pick up some marquee wins.

The Commodores (3-1) will face NC State (3-0) on Thursday and then either BYU (4-0) or Arizona State (2-1) on Friday in the Vegas Showdown tournament.

The Wolfpack have started their season with blowout wins over The Citadel, Abilene Christian and Charleston Southern.

Vanderbilt still faces questions about the availability of Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort. Coach Jerry Stackhouse said Friday that Dort might be able to play 10-12 minutes per game in Vegas, but the return of the other two players was more uncertain.

What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. NC State in Vegas Showdown on today?

TV: ESPN2, Fubo

Vanderbilt basketball vs. NC State start time

Game time: 9 p.m. CT, Thursday, Nov. 23

Betting odds: NC State by 7

