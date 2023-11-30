Vanderbilt basketball replay, final score vs. Boston College in ACC/SEC Challenge

Vanderbilt basketball continued its early-season slide Wednesday against Boston College, falling 80-62 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Ezra Manjon scored 16 points and Jason Rivera-Torres scored 11, but they couldn't compete with 24 from Boston College's Quentin Post and 22 from Claudell Harris Jr.

Boston College shot 52% from the field as the Commodores struggled defensively.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball final score vs Boston College: ACC/SEC Challenge