Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs. Auburn in SEC matchup
Vanderbilt basketball is still in search of its first SEC win, but getting one against one of the two teams still undefeated in conference play will be a tough task.
Auburn (14-2, 3-0) has taken things up a notch in conference play with dominant wins over Arkansas, Texas A&M and LSU. The Tigers also have one of the top players in the SEC in Johni Broome.
The Commodores (5-11, 0-3) have still not been able to figure things out on either the offensive or defensive end and are one of three power-conference teams to rank below 200 in the NET.
Despite recent snow and freezing temperatures in Nashville, a program spokesperson said the game is still set to tip off at its originally scheduled time.
What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn on today?
TV: SEC Network
Streaming: Fubo (free trial)
What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn on today?
Date: Jan. 17
Game time: 8 p.m. CT
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn: Score updates
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn: Betting odds
Auburn by 12.5
Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2024
Next five games:
Jan. 20: at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.
Jan 27: vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31: at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Feb. 3: vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs. Auburn