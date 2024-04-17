Vanderbilt basketball lands transfer commitment from MJ Collins of Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech transfer MJ Collins will be joining his former teammate Tyler Nickel in transferring to Vanderbilt basketball, he announced on social media Tuesday night.

Collins is a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 7.4 points per game in 2024 to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot just 28% from 3-point distance but was a strong free-throw shooter at 84.4%.

He was rated a 3-star transfer prospect by 247Sports.

Collins is the latest addition in new coach Mark Byington's roster overhaul. After Vanderbilt parted ways with former coach Jerry Stackhouse and hired Byington, all but two scholarship players from the 2023-24 team entered the transfer portal, with the only holdovers being Ven-Allen Lubin and JQ Roberts. All three of the Commodores' incoming signees − Karris Bilal, Jamie Vinson and Tyler Tanner − have remained committed.

Byington has already secured three transfer commits, including Jaylen Carey from his previous school, James Madison, as well as Nickel and Collins from Virginia Tech.

