Vanderbilt basketball lands Michigan State transfer AJ Hoggard

AJ Hoggard, a Michigan State transfer, has committed to Vanderbilt basketball and Mark Byington, he announced on the Field of 68 show Saturday.

Hoggard, a 6-foot-3 guard, played four seasons with the Spartans. He averaged 10.7 points per game in 2023-24 and shot 34.7% from three. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

He fills the final scholarship for the Commodores, who bring back only one player from the 2023-24 team that was the final under Jerry Stackhouse. JQ Roberts is the lone holdover. He will be joined by fellow transfers Grant Huffman (Davidson), Chris Manon (Cornell), Alex Hemenway (Clemson), Devin McGlockton (Boston College), Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins (Virginia Tech), Jason Edwards (North Texas), Kijani Wright (USC) and Jaylen Carey (James Madison) and freshmen Karris Bilal and Tyler Tanner.

Mark Byington, who was hired from James Madison in the offseason, will be in his first season in 2024-25.

