Vanderbilt to hire Brad Calipari — John Calipari's son — in player development role | Report

Vanderbilt basketball is expected to hire Brad Calipari, the son of Kentucky coach John Calipari, as a player development staff member, according to a report from The Athletic.

The younger Calipari played for three seasons at Kentucky from 2017-19 before transferring to Detroit Mercy and playing two seasons from 2019-21. He returned to the Wildcats as a graduate assistant for one season and most recently was Director of Player Development at Long Island University.

The Wildcats have largely gotten the better of the Commodores when the elder Calipari has been the coach, but that changed in 2023. Vanderbilt won two of the three matchups, including its first win at Rupp Arena since 2007 and a second victory in the SEC Tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While the specific job title is unclear for Calipari on Jerry Stackhouse's staff, NCAA basketball teams are allowed to have three assistant coaches who can participate in coaching and off-campus recruiting as well as two additional assistant coaches who may not recruit off-campus. Vanderbilt already has three assistant coaches listed in Andy Fox, Anthony Wilkins and James Strong.

TRANSFER IMPACTS Here is how Vanderbilt basketball's transfer portal additions could make an impact

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball to hire John Calipari's son in development role