Vanderbilt basketball gets first SEC win, defeats Missouri to escape SEC basement

Vanderbilt basketball is no longer in last place in the SEC.

The Commodores defeated Missouri, 68-61, on Saturday in a battle of teams that came into the day winless.

Four Vanderbilt players scored in double figures: Tyrin Lawrence, Ezra Manjon, Isaiah West and Ven-Allen Lubin. Manjon led the pack with 17.

Both teams shot poorly throughout the game, ensuring a close contest as both teams faced scoring droughts that hampered their ability to pull away.

After trailing by 11 in the first half, Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7 SEC) took the lead before halftime and led the entire second half, though never by double digits. The Tigers (8-14, 0-9) cut the lead to as little as one late in the second half, but the Commodores regained their cushion, forcing Missouri to foul.

Vanderbilt sealed the game at the free throw line and a late goaltending call was waved off with just over five seconds to go and the Commodores up five, all but ensuring the victory.

A tale of two first halves

Missouri started off the game with an alley-oop and built up a lead as large as 11 points early in the first half. But after the Tigers went up 20-9, Vanderbilt followed with a 10-0 run to pull within one while holding Missouri scoreless for over five minutes.

The Commodores took the lead for the first time with 4:53 remaining in the first half.

Isaiah West flashes

Freshman Isaiah West had been averaging just 3.2 points per game coming in, but he showed flashes of more than that. He provided a 3-point shooting stroke for a team that has struggled there this season. He scored 12 points and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers.

Like for most of the season, Vanderbilt didn't get much out of its bench besides West and some athletic rebounds by JQ Roberts.

Crashing the offensive boards

Missouri is the worst rebounding team in the SEC and it showed in the way Vanderbilt was able to clean up on the offensive glass, frequently generating extra possessions.

Vanderbilt won the rebounding battle, 42-31, and had 16 offensive boards.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball no longer winless in SEC after beating Missouri