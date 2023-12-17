Vanderbilt basketball forward Colin Smith leaves game vs. Texas Tech with injury

Vanderbilt basketball forward Colin Smith left the Commodores' game against Texas Tech early in the first half with an apparent lower leg injury.

Smith went down under the basket with a non-contact injury with 15:52 remaining in the half and had to be helped off the court, later going to the locker room.

Smith previously missed three games with a concussion. At the time of the injury, he was 0-for-2 from three.

Overall, Smith was averaging 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Commodores (4-5) are facing the Red Raiders (7-2) in the Coast to Coast Challenge at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas (Stream: ESPN+).

Vanderbilt came into the game starting its supposed top five players for the first time all season after Smith, Tyrin Lawrence, Ezra Manjon and Ven-Allen Lubin all missed time with injuries.

But it took less than five minutes for that to change once again.

