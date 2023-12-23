Vanderbilt basketball falls to Memphis in back-and-forth affair

Vanderbilt basketball held the lead for more than half of Saturday's game against Memphis at FedEx Forum. But the struggling Commodores ran out of steam at the end for their eighth loss before conference play.

The Commodores led by as many as eight in the second half but the Tigers went on a 12-0 run late in the second half as Vanderbilt struggled to deal with a Memphis press. Vanderbilt made only one of its last 12 field goal attempts as the Tigers won, 77-75.

Ezra Manjon led the Commodores (4-8) offensively with 22 points despite sitting on the bench for part of the second half due to cramps. It was the second 20-point game this season for Manjon.

Vanderbilt got a final shot after a missed free throw deflected off Memphis (10-2) with 3.5 seconds left but Manjon missed the final 3-pointer to seal the win for the Tigers.

Fast first half

Vanderbilt played arguably the strongest half it has all season in the first. Shooting over 50% from the field, the Commodores finally saw a cohesive offensive performance led by Ezra Manjon and Tasos Kamateros.

Jerry Stackhouse tried yet another starting lineup, inserting Jordan Williams and Kamateros instead of Evan Taylor and the injured Colin Smith. Ven-Allen Lubin was in the starting lineup despite originally being ruled out due to a groin injury, but played limited minutes.

The Commodores led by one at halftime.

Raining threes

Vanderbilt has struggled to shoot from 3-point range this season, but against Memphis, the Commodores found large success from beyond the arc. Most of that production came from Kamateros and Jason Rivera-Torres. Rivera-Torres hit three 3-pointers in the second half despite not playing in the first half. Overall, Vanderbilt shot 10-for-26 from beyond the arc.

Memphis, too, shot well from the 3-point line mostly due to David Jones, who hit four threes.

Free throw disparity

Although the Commodores shot significantly better than the Tigers, Memphis found its way to the free-throw line early and often, giving the Tigers far more opportunities for extra points.

Tasos Kamateros and Carter Lang both struggled to defend without fouling, and Lubin picked up two fouls in the first half but didn't play at all in the second half.

Memphis attempted 35 free throws, and while some of those were at the end of the game with no choice but to foul by Vanderbilt, it still stood in stark contrast to the Commodores' 22 free throw attempts.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penny Hardaway beats Jerry Stackhouse as Memphis bests Vanderbilt