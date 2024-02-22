Vanderbilt basketball falls to Georgia amid calls for Jerry Stackhouse's job

Vanderbilt basketball was in a spot where a win seemed possible. At Memorial Gymnasium, where the Commodores had won two of their last three games, against a Georgia team that hadn't won a game in nearly a month.

Instead, Vanderbilt (7-19, 2-11 SEC) never led as the Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8) put up a barrage of 3-pointers Wednesday night in a 76-64 win. The Commodores got out-hustled on the boards and outmatched on both offense and defense.

Any momentum that Vanderbilt and coach Jerry Stackhouse may have had after a buzzer-beating win over Texas A&M a week ago has now dissipated after a blowout against Tennessee on Saturday and now another demoralizing loss.

Thomasson dominates

Noah Thomasson, a transfer from Niagara, averages 12.5 points per game. He surpassed that with over six minutes left in the first half as he made it rain from three. Thomasson put up five 3-pointers by halftime.

Thomasson was quieter in the second half as he saw less time on the court. He finished with 17 points, all in the first half, on 6-for-15 shooting with two assists and two steals.

Paul Lewis has a game

It's been a rough season for Paul Lewis, who has scored in double digits only once this season, during a November win over USC Upstate.

But Lewis had a strong performance against Georgia and put up a career high in scoring, with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Georgia out-rebounds Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt found itself at a significant rebounding deficit, both on the offensive and defensive glass. Part of that was the Bulldogs making so many more shots than the Commodores, but Vanderbilt wasn't able to clean up its own misses, with Georgia instead gaining those possessions.

Vanderbilt still took more shots than the Bulldogs thanks in part to very few turnovers. But the Bulldogs shot 53% from the field while the Commodores shot just 36%.

