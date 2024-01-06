Vanderbilt basketball falls to Alabama in SEC opener despite late-game drama

A strong second-half rally couldn't stop Vanderbilt basketball from falling to Alabama 78-75 in its SEC opener Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.

Three-point shooting made a difference for Alabama. The Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) withstood a 14-0 run in the first half by the Crimson Tide and made two separate 9-0 runs to get the game back within four at halftime. Vanderbilt also cut it to two in the final seconds, but it was all in vain. Alabama hit 12 3-pointers overall.

Though Alabama (9-5, 1-0) struggled to pull away, Vanderbilt never led after the first three minutes of the first half. The Commodores cut the deficit to two with 4.7 seconds left but could not get the rebound of a missed free throw by Tyrin Lawrence. Alabama missed the second free throw on the other end to give Vanderbilt the ball down three, but the Crimson Tide put Jason Rivera-Torres on the line with 0.6 seconds left and he missed the first free throw, sealing the game for Alabama.

Ezra Manjon left the game midway through the second half with a lower-body injury. He returned to the bench later in the half but did not return to the game.

Vanderbilt struggles for stops

Both teams started fast, with Alabama hitting six 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

The Crimson Tide, the country's No. 1-ranked offense by KenPom, continued to be efficient from the field and took a high volume of 3-point shots.

Though Vanderbilt struggled to get stops, the Commodores did do a good job forcing turnovers with the Crimson Tide's fast-paced system. Vanderbilt forced 16 turnovers and took far more shots despite getting outrebounded.

Rivera-Torres strong off the bench

In the second half, Rivera-Torres had a strong showing after playing just eight minutes in the first half. Overall, he scored 20 points and had four rebounds.

Manjon scored 16 points before the injury and Tyrin Lawrence scored 20 with four rebounds and three steals.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball loses SEC opener to Alabama after late rally