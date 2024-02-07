Vanderbilt basketball embarrassed by Kentucky with most points given up since 1996

Shortly after Kentucky's Justin Edwards made a one-handed, windmill dunk, sending a sea of blue-claden Wildcats fans at Memorial Gymnasium into a frenzy, Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse was called for a technical foul on the other end.

The scene about summed up the game for the Commodores (6-16, 1-8 SEC), who took an embarrassing 109-77 loss to a hot-shooting Kentucky team that made buckets at will, including several wide-open 3-pointers and dunks. The Wildcats (16-6, 5-4 SEC) made 15 threes in the win.

It was the most points allowed by Vanderbilt since Kentucky scored 120 points on Feb. 7, 1996. It was the second time under Stackhouse that the Commodores have allowed more than 100 points, with Alabama also hitting the century mark last season.

Kentucky bombs away

Kentucky has one of the most elite offenses in the country, but the Wildcats were on another level Tuesday. They made a barrage of open 3-pointers to go along with several dunks. Overall, Kentucky shot 60% from 3-point range and made 12 dunks (of 16 attempts).

This came despite playing without two usual starters in Tre Mitchell and DJ Wagner.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky offensively with 24 points, followed by Rob Dillingham with 20.

Vanderbilt basketball finds some offense

It barely mattered, but Vanderbilt shot above its season averages both from the field and from the 3-point line. The Commodores also excelled at drawing fouls, especially in the second half. Vanderbilt's ability to get to the free-throw line and strong 3-point shooting from Tasos Kamateros and Evan Taylor led to one of the Commodores' better offensive showings of the season.

Taylor, who made five 3-pointers, put up 20 points.

Rebounding deficit

Not only did Kentucky shoot lights out, they also had far more rebounds − a sobering sight considering how many more shots the Wildcats made.

Kentucky won the rebounding battle, 50-27.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

