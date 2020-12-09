Vanderbilt's Demi Washington out for season with myocarditis
Vanderbilt’s Demi Washington will miss the rest of the season after she was diagnosed with myocarditis after her bout with COVID-19, she announced on Monday.
Myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle, is one of several complications related to the coronavirus.
The sophomore missed Vanderbilt’s season-opener on Saturday, which was delayed by three games due to coronavirus outbreaks both within the Commodores’ program and their opponents’.
“Following a case of COVID-19, I have recently been diagnosed with myocarditis and will not be able to play this season,” Washington tweeted. “While I am disappointed, I look forward to supporting my teammates and returning to the court soon.”
Following a case of COVID-19, I have recently been diagnosed with myocarditis and will not be able to play this season. While I am disappointed, I look forward to supporting my teammates and returning to the court soon. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/zpcbkKUrdH
— Demi Washington (@thedemiwash) December 8, 2020
The North Carolina native averaged 3.8 points per game last season, and appeared in all but one of their games.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, and can impact the organ’s electrical system and reduce its ability to pump or cause abnormal rhythms. Myocarditis can lead to heart failure, cause heart attacks or strokes and even sudden cardiac death.
The disease is a big part of why the Big Ten conference was so hesitant to hold a football season this fall.
Washington is just the latest athlete to be diagnosed with the disease after a bout with the coronavirus. Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez — who struggled battling the coronavirus for months — was diagnosed with it, as was Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney, who is the NFL’s first known case. Miami defensive back Al Blades Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had been diagnosed with myocarditis, too.
More from Yahoo Sports: