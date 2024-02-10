Vanderbilt basketball collapses in second half, falls to South Carolina as Collin Murray-Boyles scores 31

Vanderbilt basketball led by four at halftime against South Carolina, looking for its second SEC win of the season.

From there, though, the Gamecocks ran away with things, putting up 47 second-half points en route to a 75-60 win Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

After a rough-shooting first half, South Carolina (21-3, 9-2 SEC) began to light things up from 3-point range in the second half as the Commodores frequently left shooters wide open on the perimeter. Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9) also struggled immensely from the free-throw line, shooting just 3-for-10 there.

Vanderbilt transfer Myles Stute was quiet for the Gamecocks (eight points, 3-for-10 shooting) as freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles and BJ Mack led the way.

Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 15 points.

"(South Carolina is) a good team," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said on postgame radio. "It's a top-20 team. (Lamont) Paris has done a great job with this group and they got size, got shooting. They played with a physical nature. And we got to continue to raise our level to get there."

Collin Murray-Boyles dominates

Murray-Boyles was South Carolina's focal point and put up a career game. After never scoring more than 17 points in any prior game, Murray-Boyles dominated around the rim with an ultra-efficient scoring performance.

Murray-Boyles finished with 31 points on 14-for-17 shooting and seven rebounds.

"Murray-Boyles was a man amongst boys and I have to give him credit," Stackhouse said. "He was dominant, he scored around the basket, got offensive boards and that was pretty much the game."

Vanderbilt's halftime lead dissipates

Vanderbilt had a strong first-half performance that led to a 32-28 lead at the half, part of which was due to an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance from South Carolina.

During the first period, the Commodores shot 46% from the field, won the rebounding battle and only turned the ball over three times. But that lead dissipated less than a minute into the second half as the Gamecocks began to heat up from the 3-point line and went on an 8-0 run. South Carolina also ran away with the rebounding battle in the second half.

"We had a missed open three there and then we had a couple of empty possessions," Stackhouse said. "I really thought we ran good offense. Malik (Presley) got to the basket, free throws, he missed both free throws. And they scored the first eight points of that second half and then they just, got to give them credit. I didn't think we were awful, they just got on the boards."

BJ Mack in Vanderbilt's nightmares

Vanderbilt has faced Mack before, when the Commodores played Wofford during the non-conference slate a season ago. In that game, Mack went for 19 points as Vanderbilt barely held on for a 65-62 win.

Mack showed off the same shooting stroke Saturday as he did last season, this time in a different uniform. He put up 18 points and made five 3-pointers and six rebounds.

"BJ Mack is capable, but he's been shooting high 20s," Stackhouse said. "And then he comes in and he goes 5-for-9 tonight. I thought we did a good job of keeping their guards who have been a focal point of what a lot of success this year, Meechie Johnson and (Ta'Lon) Cooper and I thought we did a really good job on those guys but but the big guys hurt us today."

The combination of Mack and Murray-Boyles scored the majority of the Gamecocks' points. Johnson put up just six points and missed all four of his 3-point attempts while Cooper had five points, two rebounds and seven assists.

