Vandegrift three shots off lead after Day 1 of UIL 6A girls golf tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Vandegrift and a Westlake golfer are in the top five after the first day of the UIL 6A girls golf championships Monday at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Vandegrift’s Swetha Sathish is tied for the lead with San Antonio Reagan’s Danielle Bailey with a 2-under-par 70. Vandegrift’s Sydney Givens, who finished second at last year’s tournament following a 3-way playoff, is tied for third at 1-under with two other golfers — Southlake Carroll’s Tyler Burtnett and Westlake’s Isabel Emanuels.

In the team race, the defending champion Vipers are in second at 9-over, three shots behind SA Reagan. Westlake is in sixth place at 25-over.

The final day of the tournament begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

In the 4A girls tournament at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Lampasas and Fredericksburg are sixth and seventh, respectively.

