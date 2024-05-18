Vandegrift senior Emmy Aranda is our Central Texas boys soccer player of the year

Vandegrift's Emmy Aranda was the driving force behind the Vipers' run to the Class 6A boys state soccer tournament. It was the first trip to state ever for the Vipers program. The midfielder scored 22 goals and had nine assists this season.

Emmy Aranda's high school soccer career had been building toward 2024, and he didn't disappoint.

A starter for four years at Vandegrift, Aranda dominated the Austin-area soccer scene this season and is our Central Texas boys player of the year. Though his numbers of 22 goals and nine assists are impressive, it was his facilitating of play through the midfield, his soccer smarts, his ability to defend and being a threat from anywhere on the field that led to him being a nightmare for opponents and helped lead the Vipers to their first state tournament appearance in program history.

We'll publish our boys and girls Central Texas soccer teams on Sunday. Aranda recently visited with the American-Statesman to discuss Vandegrift's season, his future and soccer life in general.

How did you initially get involved in soccer?

Since I was young I've always played sports. My parents put me into all different kinds of sports and I just kind of fell in love with soccer. It was the one I excelled in and I committed to it and here I am.

The four-year starter is still considering his college options.

What player were you a fan of growing up?

(Spain national team and Liverpool FC player) Thiago Alcantara. He's exceptionally good at everything technically in soccer. I try to mimic his movements on the ball and off the ball. Everything he does really amuses me, and he's one of the players I really look up to.

If you could go see any team or stadium ...?

Liverpool at Anfield Stadium. The environment is amazing and atmosphere is insane. I've been to England before, but not to Liverpool or any games.

What was the best moment of the season?

Definitely making the state tournament. That whole playoff journey from the first game against Akins all the way to the semifinals was the favorite part of my whole high school career.

The top memories of the season for Vandegrift's Emmy Aranda, our 2024 Central Texas boys soccer player of the year?

What are some other top season memories?

Winning the district title against Vista Ridge at their house. We've never really won there before, and it's a different environment and tough to play in.

What's the future hold for you after high school?

I definitely want to play in college (he's considering Belmont, Houston Christian and Mary Hardin-Baylor), and hopefully out of there I can continue to play and see whatever I can do in this sport

What's something about you that people don't know?

I enjoy playing basketball. That's my second-favorite sport and I love playing it with my older brothers.

How did your brothers influence your soccer career?

They both played from a very young age. One still plays semi-professionally in Belton and the other played football and basketball here at Vandegrift. Growing up, I'd compete with them and that helped build my competitive nature in soccer. They helped me a lot.

