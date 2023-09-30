Vandegrift accepts coach's challenge, humbles Manor 51-6 in district blowout

Vandegrift football coach Drew Sanders told his players that their "manhood" would be tested Friday against the hottest running back in Central Texas.

The Vipers spent the week planning to contain Manor senior Titus Petteway, who needed only four games to surpass 1,000 rushing yards this fall. Their goal was to hold the Manor star to fewer than 100 yards and keep him out of the end zone.

Mission accomplished.

Vandegrift's defense limited Petteway to 74 yards — only 21 in the pivotal first half — during a surprisingly easy 51-6 victory at Monroe Stadium.

"All week we talked about locking him down, making him go sideways," Sanders said.

It was a near-flawless game for Vandegrift (5-0, 2-0 District 25-6A). Led by quarterback Deuce Adams and receiver Miles Coleman, the Vipers scored touchdowns on six straight offensive possessions before the dynamic duo left the game midway through the third quarter.

Adams was spectacular, completing 16-of-21 passes for 273 yards and six touchdowns — three to his brother Eli, two to Coleman and one to running back Brendan Fournier. The transfer from New Braunfels Canyon, who has pledged to Louisville, has 15 touchdown passes through five games and has not thrown an interception.

Vandegrift earned a 369-167 edge in total yards.

But while the offense impressed a strong fan base on homecoming night, no group excelled any better than the Viper' defense. Vandegrift did not allow a touchdown until Manor quarterback Jayson Zardavets threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Jaden Buck with 28 seconds remaining in the game. Vandegrift played without All-Central Texas safety Alex Foster, who's expected to miss two to three weeks with an arm injury.

Among the Vipers who sparkled on defense were linemen Ian Witt and David Overhauser, linebacker Adam Scott and safety Aidan Jones. Witt, who was credited with some devastating tackles in the first half, said his teammates accepted Sanders' pregame challenge.

"I think we played great," Witt said. "We had that goal of 100 yards or less for (Petteway) and we held him for a long time. We dominated the whole game."

Manor coach James Keller offered no excuses, saying Vandegrift appears to have improved from the 2022 team that went 14-2 and reached the Class 6A DII state finals against De Soto.

Sanders likes to tap the brakes when speaking about his team's chances to reach state again. He said the Vipers "do a good job" of staying in the moment.

It helps to have three terrific transfers join the team this year. The Adams brothers have already connected on six touchdown passes and guard Jacob Henry has solidified a strong offensive line.

Deuce Adams said he has been throwing passes to his brother since they were about 4 years old, and the chemistry between them is obvious. While Coleman, who also contributed a 58-yard punt return for another touchdown, remains the team's most dynamic weapon, it's nice to have depth at that position.

While most of his teammates had left the field after the game, Adams talked about his transition to a new school. He considers himself "blessed" to be part of Vandegrift's program and gives Sanders ample credit for its success.

"In my opinion, (Sanders) is one of the best leaders in Texas," Adams said. "He's great to play for. He's been good to me and my family and he's been good for the football team."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Vandegrift quarterback Deuce Adams fires six touchdowns in victory