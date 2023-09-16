Vandebilt Catholic High School football survives defensive battle with Belle Chasse

Vandebilt Catholic football (2-1) survived a defensive battle on Friday night, outlasting Belle Chasse (1-1), 16-7.

After a scoreless first quarter, Jack Chestnut connected with James Guidry on fourth down for a 14-yard touchdown to get VCHS on the board. A field goal extended the Terriers lead to two scores, but the Cardinals struck back in the final seconds of the first half with a Hail Mary touchdown to regain momentum heading into the locker room and cut the deficit to 10-7.

The defenses stood tall once again in the second half, with both teams trading scoreless possessions until late in the contest. After a Belle Chasse 51-yard field goal attempt for the tie was blocked with only a few minutes remaining in regulation, the ensuing field position allowed VCHS to score one more touchdown. After forcing one more stop on defense, Vandebilt Catholic was able to run out the clock.

Big plays

Sam Kinnard made a contender for play of the game in the second half. With BCHS facing a fourth-and-inches in the Terriers' red zone in the third quarter, the VCHS linebacker turned away the quarterback sneak to swing momentum back in the Terriers' favor.

Vandebilt Catholic runs on the field before Friday's game against Belle Chasse.

However, JT Johnson stole the show after the blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter. After fumbling his first attempt at recovering the football, he picked it up on his second and managed to return it inside the Cardinals' red zone.

Big players

Senior Jacob Fairchild was the leader of the Terriers defense on Friday night. The linebacker's 12 tackles not only led VCHS, but he also recorded three tackles for loss, all on designed quarterback runs.

Offensively, both quarterback Jack Chestnut and running back Jaylon Coleman put up a touchdown, with Coleman adding nearly 100 all-purpose yards.

They said it

"We had a good block," said VCHS head coach Tommy Minton on the blocked field goal. "He's a great kicker, he's got the leg to kick that. He's going to college to kick. We had designed a block during the week. And 17 (Johnson), if he had scooped it clean the first time, he would've scored. Great effort by the kids."

What's next

The Terriers stay home next week and open district play in Class 4A District 7 by hosting defending state champion Lutcher.

