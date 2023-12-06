Vandals to play another top-tier defense in Albany

Dec. 6—It's early December, and the Idaho football team is still in action.

The fourth-seeded Vandals kept their season alive with a 20-17 decision over Southern Illinois in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs last Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Idaho's senior kicker Ricardo Chavez converted a 28-yard field goal in overtime to advance its season.

The Vandals (9-3) will next play Albany (10-3) at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome (ESPN+).

"I think it's awesome," Idaho coach Jason Eck said during Monday's news conference. "You have the two teams that are playing in the Celebration Bowl and the eight playoff teams out of 128 that are still playing; that's a great honor."

Here are some notes ahead of Idaho's next playoff contest:

A couple of locals sticking around

The Vandals landed two commits from the Pacific Northwest following their first playoff win since 1993.

Aaron Kinsey, a 2-star recruit from Rogers High School in Spokane, announced his commitment to Idaho on Tuesday.

Kinsey was the 2A Greater Spokane League MVP and led the Pirates to the Washington Class 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The 170-pounder was Rogers' signal caller but will be on Idaho's roster as a receiver.

The second commit was Will Haverland, a tight end from Eugene, Ore.

Haverland is listed as a 3-star recruit on 247Sports and has offers from Eastern Washington, Montana and Sacramento State, to name a few.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is a towering presence, making him difficult to bring down in open space. He's also a more-than-capable blocker, having his share of pancake blocks at Sheldon High School.

Coach of the week honors

Idaho coach Thomas Ford earned Special Teams coordinator of the week honors from Our Coaching Network.

The Vandals' special teams unit had a stellar outing against the Salukis.

Senior returner Jermaine Jackson had an 86-yard punt return touchdown to tie the game at 10 midway through the third quarter. Chavez kicked the game-winner and had two punts inside the 20-yard line while averaging 48 yards per punt.

Idaho freshman linebacker Xe'ree Alexander also blocked what would've been the 41-yard game-winner from SIU kicker Jake Baumgarte.

A deeper look at the numbers

The Great Danes have one of the best defenses in the FCS.

Albany is No. 1 in the nation in sacks per game (3.62), gives up just 16.8 points per outing and has the fourth-best red zone defense in the FCS.

The Great Danes have a pair of senior edge rushers, Anton Juncaj and AJ Simons, who have combined for 26 sacks.

The duo has also collected 41 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hurries, and six forced fumbles.

Trainer's room

Idaho finished last Saturday's contest relatively unscathed, with senior offensive lineman Abe Christensen receiving the only ding.

Eck was confident that he'd be ready to go on Saturday, though.

Viewership and attendance

Idaho and SIU played in front of 9,224 fans, the Dome's smallest crowd of the year. It was also well below its season attendance average of 11,234.

The Vandals and Salukis also drew in 132,000 on ESPN2, according to Sports Media Watch. That number took a considerable dip from the last time Idaho was on the network on Oct. 14, drawing 241,000 viewers.

Idaho and SIU's second-round matchup was the least-watched FCS playoff game since 2018, according to HeroSports.com.

