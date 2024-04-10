Vandals offensive line continues to grow throughout spring football

Apr. 10—The Idaho football team's third-year coach, Jason Eck, was optimistic about the offensive line's development at the end of last season.

Eck has a Ph.D. in O-line play, having coached the position for almost two decades before becoming the Vandals' headman. But Idaho played in waves up front last season.

The Vandals front five were inexperienced, suffered a handful of injuries and had their share of growing pains in 2023.

Idaho gave up 32 sacks last year (tied-second Big Sky) and allowed a season-high six QB takedowns in a 23-21 loss to Montana on Oct. 14. Idaho gave up three or more sacks eight times in 2023.

Sometimes growth by fire is necessary.

The unit came together late in the year. It allowed one sack in a 30-22 loss to Albany in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Dec. 9. The Great Danes came in with a Division I-high 49 QB takedowns.

The Vandals return seven players who took meaningful snaps last season and most of them are in Year 3 of being in the offense.

"Being in the same system for three years is helpful for guys mentally," Idaho offensive line coach Cody Booth said. "It allows them to play faster. I think we're mastering the offense, knowing the why — it's allowing us to play faster."

Who's getting the reps?

Idaho's starters up front have mostly been Charlie Vliem (right tackle), redshirt freshman Kaden Robnett (right guard), sophomore Layton Vining (center), junior Nate Azzopardi (left guard) and sophomore Jack Foster (left tackle) through the first seven spring practices.

Vliem is noticeably bigger and has put on 10 pounds of muscle, upping his total mass to 295 pounds to accompany his 6-foot-8 frame.

"Charlie Vliem is doing a great job with the whole team, especially the O-line," Booth said. "They have a good system. Charlie's doing a good job. I think him being more consistent and being confident (is going to be key). I think he's having a good spring."

Vliem played 11 games for Idaho in 2023 and was originally a walk-on. He was placed on scholarship on Aug. 23.

Vliem followed in junior Ayden Knapik's footsteps, who also came in as a walk-on and garnered a scholarship after becoming a starter. Knapik is currently on the shelf with a knee injury and isn't expected to return until the summer.

Azzopardi is the leader of the room and was the group's top contributor last season. He looks like the top guy again this spring and could be in line for all-conference honors in 2024.

"He's the voice of the room," Booth said. "He keeps everyone accountable. He holds himself to a high standard, which is good. I think he's got the voice that everybody wants to listen to. He leads by example."

Vining played eight games at center for the Vandals last year. He had some high snaps early in his career. But that hasn't been a problem this spring.

"He's a very cerebral guy," Booth said. "He's very smart; he runs the show out there; he's a very consistent snapper. He does a good job of getting everyone on the same page. He's just got to keep playing consistently and see what happens."

Most improved

Foster is the "most improved player" from last season, according to Booth.

The Boise native appeared in six games last year but didn't do much of note, which could be a good thing as an offensive lineman. But his growth this offseason has turned heads.

Foster put on 15-20 pounds this spring and slid into the starting left tackle role with ease.

"He's had an unbelievable spring," Booth said. "He's attacking this offseason like a pro. He's been getting guys to go do extra stuff since February, which is great to see, and that's translating. And he's doing a great job transforming his body, getting strong and doing a really good job of knowing what his weaknesses are and attacking his weaknesses."

Depth of the group

The Vandals have a couple of backups with game experience, such as sophomore Paul Lindstrom, junior Logan Harris and freshman Kiegan Henson. But the rest are relative unknowns.

Idaho's O-line group is deep in terms of numbers, with a total of 22 hogs on its roster.

"There's talent there and there's potential," Booth said. "We got to keep developing them and pushing them. They'll be ready. We're a long way from the Oregon game, but we're going to have depth, which is good, and that brings competition as well. If we can improve the floor, that's going to make our starters and the guys in the two deep compete because the best players are going to play, period."

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks