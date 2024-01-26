Vandals drop 6th straight men's hoops game

Jan. 26—The Idaho men's basketball team hosted Star Wars Night at the ICCU Arena on Thursday against Big Sky Conference foe Northern Arizona, and the force was not with the Vandals as they fell 75-60 to the Lumberjacks for a sixth consecutive loss.

"This is the tough part of the journey," Idaho coach Alex Pribble said. "We have a young team, and we're learning some hard lessons."

The Vandals were ahead 25-15 with 6:35 remaining in the first half following an alley-oop play from Quinn Denker to Julius Mims.

This is where the wheels began to fall off for Idaho (7-12, 1-5).

Northern Arizona junior guard Trenton McLaughlin scored 11 points in four minutes to pull the Lumberjacks back in front 30-29 with 2:56 remaining in the first half.

The pair of Big Sky foes traded the lead until McLaughlin converted a 3-pointer from Steph Curry range with two seconds remaining in the first half to put the Lumberjacks (10-10, 3-3) up for good, 38-36.

"I'm proud of the guys' preparation to build that 10-point lead," Pribble said. "But then we hit that adversity. We have to learn to push through in those moments, and these lessons are important to learn, and it's about our response to these moments."

Here are some things that stood out Thursday:

McLaughlin and Basham have a big night

Idaho struggled to contain both McLaughlin and junior forward Carson Basham.

Basham recorded Northern Arizona's first nine points and was a cool 4-of-5 from the field.

The Phoenix native got into foul trouble late in the first half and was temporarily held out of the game, which was when McLaughlin began to heat up.

The Chandler, Ariz., native was the catalyst behind the Lumberjacks' run that put them in front on the scoreboard for good.

He finished the first half a crisp 7-of-8 from the floor with 17 points.

"When Basham got that second fall, we tried to instill an inside presence," Pribble said. "That's what allowed McLaughlin to get going. He does a great job cutting without the basketball, and our team was in a little bit of a panic where we had to just stick to the process."

McLaughlin finished with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He was 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

"That was my matchup," Idaho sophomore guard Trevon Blassingame said. "It honestly just wasn't good enough. We knew the game plan, we knew what the coaches instilled in us and we knew what to do. It was just a lack of execution."

Basham contributed 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and sophomore guard Jayden Jackson added 14. The pair of scorers were a combined 22-of-33 (66%) from the floor.

Learning to deal with adversity

The Vandals are a young and inexperienced team that is still trying to find ways to deal with adversity, according to Pribble.

Idaho came out flat in the second half and had a scoring drought that lasted more than seven minutes.

The Vandals were 8-of-25 (32%) from the field and 2-of-6 (33.3%) from beyond the arc in the second half.

"I think it just comes down to the shots that we're taking," Idaho redshirt freshman forward Tyler Linhardt said. "They just weren't falling, and when we faced adversity, we were forcing it a little bit more. There will be games when they don't fall. We have to find a way to play defense and find a way to win."

The Vandals finished 4-of-16 (25%) from deep.

UI players of the game

Mims had a team-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and had a couple of memorable dunks as well. He added five blocks, three steals and four rebounds.

Terren Frank was also in double figures with 10 points. Denker added eight points and four assists.

WOMEN'S GAME

Northern Arizona 65, Idaho 53

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho fell in a hole early and couldn't overcome a 14-point first-half deficit against Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference game.

The Lumberjacks (13-6, 5-1) went on a 9-0 run to start the game and the Vandals (9-9, 2-4 Big Sky) couldn't complete a rally despite outsourcing their foes in the fourth quarter.

UI got within three on a Kennedy Johnnson 3-pointer that cut it to 13-10 late in the first quarter, but NAU bumped its lead back up to 35-21 by halftime.

NAU's Sophie Glancey led all scorers with 23 points and added nine rebounds.

The balanced Vandals had four separate players score eight points — Johnson, Asha Phillips, Ashlyn Wallace and Aspen Caldwell.

WOMEN

IDAHO (9-9, 2-4)

Johnson 3-12 2-4 8, Phillips 4-6 0-0 8, Langer 2-4 1-2 7, Schmitt 2-6 0-0 4, Brans 1-6 0-0 3, Wallace 3-6 1-1 8, Caldwell 3-6 2-2 8, Bork 1-3 2-2 4, Bea 1-1 1-4 3, Kilty 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-11 53.

NORTHERN ARIZONA (13-6, 5-1)

Glancey 10-12 3-3 23, Beattie 4-9 2-2 11, Rodabaugh 3-5 0-0 7, Feldman 2-6 1-1 5, Moran 0-4 2-2 2, Neverson 3-5 0-0 6, Schmidt 0-2 0-0 0, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 11-13 65.

Idaho 10 11 18 14—53

Northern Arizona 15 20 18 12—65

3-Point Goals — Idaho 6-22 (Johnson 2-4, Phillips 0-1, Langer 2-3, Schmitt 0-3, Brans 1-4, Wallace 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Kilty 0-2), Northern Arizona 2-9 (Beattie 1-3, Rodabaugh 1-3, Moran 0-2, Schmidt 0-1). Assists — Idaho 12 (Brans 4), Northern Arizona 17 (Feldman 5). Rebounds — Idaho 23 (Johnson 3, Phillips 3, Schmitt 3, Kilty 3), Northern Arizona 40 (Glancey 9). Total Fouls — Idaho 13, Northern Arizona 12. Fouled Out — Brans. Technical Fouls — None. Attendance — 667.

------

MEN

NORTHERN ARIZONA (10-10, 3-3)

Basham 7-11 3-4 17, Jackson 6-9 2-2 14, Fort 6-11 0-0 14, Lloyd 1-3 0-2 3, McLaughlin 9-13 3-3 25, Campisano 0-3 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Madi 0-0 0-0 0, Musaka 0-0 0-0 0, Abelman 0-0 0-0 0, Kai 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 8-11 75.

IDAHO (7-12, 1-5)

Mims 6-11 2-4 15, Linhardt 4-6 0-0 9, Blassingame 1-4 2-2 4, Denker 3-10 0-0 6, Minnis 1-8 2-2 4, Frank 4-6 0-1 10, Rose 2-6 0-0 4, Gonzalez 0-3 2-2 2, Neal 1-1 2-2 4, Yearout 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-1 0-1 0. Totals 23-56 10-14 60.

Halftime — NAU 38-36. 3-point goals — NAU 7-17 (McLaughlin 4-6, Fort 2-5, Lloyd 1-2, Kai 0-1, Ford 0-1, Campisano 0-2); Idaho (Frank 2-3, Linhardt 1-1, Mims 1-3, Blassingame 0-1. Minnis 0-1, Gonzalez 0-2, Denker 0-2, Rose 0-3). Rebounds — NAU 30 (Fort 10); Idaho 32 (Linhardt 5) Assists — NAU 13 (Ford, McLaughlin 4); Idaho 9 (Denker 4). Total fouls — NAU 12, Idaho 11. Attendance — 1,647

