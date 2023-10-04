VANDAL NOTES: Idaho predicted for a first-round bye in FCS playoffs

Oct. 4—The then-No. 4 Idaho football team picked up its second ranked win in as many weeks following a 44-36 decision over then-No. 19 Eastern Washington last Saturday.

The victory lifted the Vandals to No. 3 in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision poll and a couple players earned individual honors.

This week, Idaho will hit the road for the fifth time in six weeks as it faces Cal Poly at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Mustang Memorial Field (ESPN+).

A dominant rushing attack

The Vandals' sophomore running back Anthony Woods had a loaded stat sheet against the Eagles, finishing with 24 carries for a career-high 182 yards and five touchdowns (second most in a single game in program history). But it turns out he had an even better outing.

According to a post made by the team on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), there was an input error during Saturday's game, so Woods actually finished with 211 yards rushing, good enough for 10th-most in a single game in team history.

The Palmdale, Calif., native's dominance caught the attention of others as he garnered the Big Sky's offensive player of the week award.

Another award for the Vandals

Idaho senior receiver Jermaine Jackson picked up the Big Sky's special teams player of the week after affecting the game in a big way with an 84-yard kick return.

EWU quarterback Jared Taylor orchestrated a long 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive with 8 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter to put the Eagles in front 28-21. And just as Eastern was getting comfortable, UI's Jackson returned the kick to the 7-yard line, which led to a 4-yard rushing score by Woods. After that, the Eagles couldn't find their way back into the game.

This gives the Vandals eight individual end-of-week honors from the Big Sky, a conference-high.

Continuing trends

The Vandals scored on the opening drive every game this season and that trend continued against the Eagles after a 2-yard rushing TD from Woods.

Idaho also continued its run of dominance during the game's first 30 minutes by once again not trailing at halftime.

In the first quarter this season, the Vandals have outscored their opponents 48 — 13 and 96 — 51 at halftime.

A crystal ball

The calendar has turned to the month of October, and people are starting to predict what the FCS playoffs might look like.

Stan Becton of NCAA.com gave his thoughts and has the Vandals receiving a first-round bye and the automatic bid out of the Big Sky Conference.

The scribe has Idaho as the No. 2 overall seed and set to play the winner of Weber State and North Dakota State.

A favorable history

The Vandals are 3-0 overall against Cal Poly, with their last victory being a 21-9 decision on Nov. 2, 2019.

This will be Idaho's first trip to Mustang Memorial Field, with the previous three meetings all being at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho has also, historically, had solid outings on the ground against Cal Poly.

In the Vandals' win in 2019, running back Aundre Carter ran for a career-high 179 yards and three touchdowns.

In Idaho's 20-13 win over the Mustangs on Sept. 8, 2007, running back Deonte Jackson ran for an Idaho freshman record 214 yards.

