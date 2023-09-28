Vandal Notes: Chavez earns Big Sky special team player of week

Sep. 27—The No. 4 Idaho football team notched its biggest regular-season win during second-year coach Jason Eck's tenure last Saturday, following a 36-27 decision over then-No. 4 Sacramento State.

The Vandals were propelled by several individual performances that resulted in some weekly honors.

Idaho will play its second ranked opponent in as many weeks at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 19 Eastern Washington at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.

Here are some things to know ahead of another week of Vandal football:

Chavez collects award

Idaho senior kicker Ricardo Chavez earned the Big Sky special teams player of the week after nailing two field-goal attempts and launching a 42-yard punt.

The Los Angeles native soared a 50-yard kick through the uprights in the second quarter to put the Vandals in front 13-3 — the longest of his career at Idaho.

Chavez also nailed a 30-yarder with one second left in regulation to put the Vandals up for good 30-27.

"I told coach Eck that if we need a field goal to win, this is where I want the ball," Chavez said in a news conference on Saturday. "The coaches did a great job of putting me in a position to succeed."

Chavez is currently 8-for-8 on field goal attempts this season and averages 47.5 yards per punt, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky.

Woods, the bellcow

Idaho's sophomore running back, Anthony Woods, showed his ability to take carries at a high volume last Saturday.

Against the Hornets, the Palmdale, Calif., native had a career-high 24 carries for 117 yards (4.9 per carry).

It was also the second time this season Woods rushed for more than 100 yards (138 against Lamar, Aug. 31), matching his total from last year.

Woods' 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter was his fourth score of the season, a new career high. His 382 rushing yards also ranks second in the Big Sky.

A rare drought

Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten has been held out of the end zone for three straight weeks.

The Phoenix native has still found ways to impact the game, having 328 receiving yards, which ranks second in the Big Sky. But Hatten hasn't gone three games without scoring a touchdown since last year, when he went four games without a TD reception.

After finally ending the scoring drought in a 55-35 win against Northern Colorado on Oct. 1, Hatten would score at least one touchdown for the remainder of the season.

The next score for Hatten will tie him at the top with Jerry Henderen (1967-69) for the most career touchdown receptions (27) in program history.

Been a minute

The last time Idaho and Eastern Washington played each other while both ranked in the top 25 was on Oct. 17, 1992.

The Vandals came away with a 38-21 win over the Eagles at then-named Woodward Field.

At the end of the season, both Idaho and Eastern Washington claimed a share of the Big Sky Conference title with matching 6-1 conference records.

The Vandals lead the all-time series 8-6, but the last 10 meetings have been pretty evenly distributed, with the series being tied 5-5.

Idaho hasn't had the best luck in Cheney, posting a 2-4 overall record. The Vandals are also 0-3 on the red turf, which the Eagles put in during the 2010-11 season.

