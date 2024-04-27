Vancouver visits Nashville with 2-1 series lead

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Predators -123, Canucks +103; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Canucks won 2-1 in the last meeting.

Nashville is 47-30-5 overall and 23-17-2 in home games. The Predators have a +18 scoring differential, with 266 total goals scored and 248 conceded.

Vancouver has gone 24-14-4 on the road and 50-23-9 overall. The Canucks have a 17-6-5 record in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 48 goals and 46 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has scored four goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 40 goals and 33 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Spencer Stastney: day to day (upper-body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.