Vancouver takes on Arizona following Garland's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (33-40-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (48-22-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -250, Coyotes +204; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Arizona Coyotes after Conor Garland scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vancouver is 48-22-8 overall and 26-9-4 at home. The Canucks have conceded 211 goals while scoring 267 for a +56 scoring differential.

Arizona is 33-40-5 overall and 12-21-5 on the road. The Coyotes have gone 27-12-4 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 2-1 in the previous matchup. Garland led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 71 assists for the Canucks. Garland has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 33 goals and 40 assists for the Coyotes. Logan Cooley has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Elias Lindholm: day to day (wrist), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.