Vancouver takes 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Nashville

Nashville Predators (47-30-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Canucks -122, Predators +102; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canucks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime. Brock Boeser scored three goals in the victory.

Vancouver has a 50-23-9 record overall and a 28-10-5 record on its home ice. The Canucks have gone 17-6-5 when scoring a power-play goal.

Nashville is 47-30-5 overall and 25-15-3 on the road. The Predators have a +18 scoring differential, with 266 total goals scored and 248 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 17 goals and 75 assists for the Canucks. Boeser has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Roman Josi has scored 23 goals with 62 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Casey DeSmith: day to day (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Predators: Spencer Stastney: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.