Vancouver hosts Nashville with 1-0 series lead

Nashville Predators (47-30-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Canucks -156, Predators +132; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 4-2. Dakota Joshua scored two goals in the victory.

Vancouver has a 50-23-9 record overall and a 28-9-5 record in home games. The Canucks are 43-7-8 when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville is 47-30-5 overall and 24-15-3 on the road. The Predators are 24-12-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 40 goals and 33 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has scored 23 goals with 62 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.