Vancouver hosts Edmonton with 1-0 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -134, Canucks +113; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 5-4.

Vancouver has an 18-9-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 50-23-9 record overall. The Canucks have a 23-8-7 record in one-goal games.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall with a 22-9-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 23-9-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has 37 goals and 66 assists for the Canucks. Dakota Joshua has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored 10 goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.