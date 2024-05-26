Vancleave wins first state championship since 2018, star pitcher is Most Valuable Player

Tyler West and the Bulldogs would not be denied.

West delivered two doubles and drove in two runs to spur Vancleave’s 6-1 win over Lafayette and secure the 5A state championship.

The Bulldogs needed to win two in a row to win their first title since 2018 after falling 8-7 in 12 innings on Wednesday. West was the hero in Gane 2, holding the Commodores to one run over a 114-pitch, 11-strikeout complete game.

West was named MVP of the series for his efforts in leading VHS to its second championship in school history.

Vancleave joins 6A’s George County as the Coast’s two championship winners.

Jackson County is now home to the last two 5A championship winners, following East Central’s title in 2023. The Rebels followed the lead of their own softball team, which earned a ring last year, as well.