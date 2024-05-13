Vance Nilsson makes history, other Gilbert athletes shine at state meet

May 12—Vance Nilsson was in disbelief during the Division I state track and field meet on Saturday, May 6 when he crossed the finish line during the 300-meter hurdles.

His time flashed on the scoreboard: 35.05.

That was just .03 seconds off the national record that has stood since 2009. For 15 years, no other hurdler has been able to accomplish that feat, but Nilsson thought he was capable of doing so.

On Saturday, May 11, during the Open Division state track and field meet at Mesa Community College, he didn't just beat the record. He shattered it with a time of 34.83. He became the first high schooler in U.S. history to dip under 35 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

History was made. All he could do was hold up his hands in celebration.

"I don't really have a way to describe it but the best way I can is ultimate relief," Nilsson said. "I wanted it. The moment you achieve it, it's a big sight of relief. I did it, I'm done. Now I can move on to other things."

Nilsson's mark made the crowd roar at MCC, regardless of who fans were there to support. Other competitors in the event were in disbelief, too.

"That's crazy," one athlete said while attempting to catch his breath after the race.

Many took photos, some jumped on FaceTime to tell others. Social media was set ablaze, with former Brophy star and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen acknowledging what Nilsson had accomplished. Just a week prior, Nilsson beat Allen's long-standing state record in the 110 hurdles.

It was a moment that, because of the necessary steps to certify the record, forced a brief delay to the meet. Though nobody seemed to mind as they had just witnessed a mark that may stand for another 15 years or more.

"Relief, joy, happiness," Nilsson said. "Everybody that has helped me get here, they're all here watching me. So many of my family is here, my friends are right here watching. You do it for yourself, that's why I started. But I also do it for them."

Nilsson didn't just win the 300 hurdles for the national record. He simply ran away from the competition. By the first 100 meters, he had already built a large lead.

He doesn't remember much from the race other than feeling as if he was going faster than usual, around the turn. By the time he reached the final two hurdles, he said he felt more tired. But he knew he had to keep pushing.

Nilsson admitted he wasn't sure he had beaten the national record, a goal of his since he began in the sport years ago when he realized it was attainable. But when the time flashed across the board, the moment was surreal.

Once the dust settled, Lisa and Robert Nilsson, his parents, met him on the track. The three embraced. Nilsson said they told him how proud they were of him. In return, he thanked them for their support and all the Subway sandwiches and strawberries they fed him to recover from races.

"They know how bad I wanted it and now that I did it, they were just so happy for me," Nilsson said. "I was happy I could do it for them."

Nilsson's showing in the 300 hurdles came just hours after he captured the state title in the 100 hurdles.

There were many other notable performances from Gilbert athletes during the two-day event.

Gilbert High's Levi Hellmann, Nilsson's teammate, placed second in the javelin. Perry's Sara Jones placed fourth overall in the girls' 1600-meter run at state. Gilbert Christian's Addison Bisceglie placed sixth in the same event.

Highland senior Jea Genet won the state title in javelin with a throw of 145-feet, 3 inches. It was just her first season competing as a thrower. Highland's boys' 4x100 team, comprised of Terrence Martin, Anthony Martin, Brayden Faris and Eli Kerby, placed fifth in the state championship relay. Cloe Baugh, a junior at Highland, placed third in the 800.

The Hawks also had the state champion 4x800 relay team on the girls' side. Camryn Delancey, Audra Huempfner, Stella Hall and Baugh finished in 9 minutes, 17.88 seconds to take the title.

Brigham Burnham of Campo Verde placed fourth in the 300 hurdles behind Nilsson's national record time. Sophomore Bianca Hurtado won gold in the 800, representing Campo Verde. Keira Mesa placed second overall for the Coyotes in the pole vault while Brooklyn Montgomery won gold in the discus.

The Campo Verde girls placed fourth overall in the team scores. Highland placed sixth.

It was a banner night for many athletes from the Gilbert area. But it was all capped off by Nilsson's national record.

He will participate in The Great Southwest meet in a couple of weeks, as well as begin racing the 400 hurdles in anticipation of competing at the Olympic trials.

"I don't really know what to expect since I've dropped so much time," Nilsson said. "The goal right now is to hit the Olympic Trial standards. I have no idea what I'll be at in the 400 hurdles. But that's what it looks like for me."

