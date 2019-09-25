Vance McDonald has shoulder sprain

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has a sprained shoulder, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. McDonald “won’t have an extended absence,” according to Rapoport, but McDonald will miss some time.

McDonald was spotted wearing a sling Tuesday, and the Steelers traded for a tight end Tuesday night. They dealt a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Seahawks for Nick Vannett.

McDonald made 10 catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns this season before leaving early in Sunday’s loss. In 15 games last season, McDonald caught 50 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McDonald has never played a full, 16-game season.

Xavier Grimble should see more time this week. He played 38 snaps against the 49ers with McDonald injured.

Rookie Zach Gentry made his NFL debut Sunday, getting 10 offensive snaps.