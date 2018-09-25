Vance McDonald on savage stiff-arm: “Punish him”

Poor Chris Conte. Not only did his football team lose last night, but he’s going to wake up this morning and realize he’s a viral video.

The Buccaneers safety was on the receiving end of a vicious stiff-arm from Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, as McDonald destroyed him on the way to a 75-yard touchdown.

And when McDonald was asked about it after the game, he sounded like Conan the Barbarian describing the best thing in life — “To crush your enemies. See them driven before you. And to hear the lamentations of their women.”

“Punish him. Inflict as much force on him as possible. That’s the first thing I think of,” McDonald (not Conan) said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I love contact. If a DB or a safety wants to take me up high, God bless him. Because I’m going to hit him hard. That’s my goal. A lot of times I don’t think about using the stiff arm, but he was slow-playing it so much. He gave me a big target.”