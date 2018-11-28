Vance Joseph: We’ve done nothing up to this point

The Broncos opened the 2017 season with a 2-0 record and then lost nine of their last 10 games on the way to finishing the season with a 5-11 record.

It looked like this season might be headed in the same direction. The Broncos won their first two games and then lost six of seven heading into their bye week. The two weeks since the bye have seen the team deviate from the path they followed last season, however.

The Broncos beat the Chargers on the road in Week 11 and then came home to beat the Steelers last Sunday to stabilize their record and start some people talking about the possibility of making a playoff run. Head coach Vance Joseph tried to slow down that talk this week.

“We’re 5-6; that’s it,” Joseph said, via the Denver Post. “We’ve done nothing up to this point. If we don’t win Sunday, we’re 5-7 — that’s ugly.”

A win on Sunday in Cincinnati against a 5-6 Bengals team that just lost its quarterback would likely spur even more talk about where the Broncos can go this year because the 49ers, Browns and Raiders follow the Bengals on the schedule. Beating those teams may not qualify as doing something, but it could put the team in position to do so with another win over the Chargers to close the regular season.