Vance Joseph out of running as Cardinals HC, but not released from contract

The Arizona Cardinals have narrowed their search for a new head coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury down to three candidates. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, one of the first candidates to interview for the job, is out of the running, according to multiple reports.

Joseph, however, has not been released from his contract.

He signed a two-year extension before last season.

It means that he could remain with the Cardinals in his current role as defensive coordinator. He cannot yet interview for other DC jobs. Many teams have reported interest in him if he is released from his contract.

The three coaching finalists are reportedly Giants OC Mike Kafka, Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Steelers defensive assistant Bruan Flores.

If Kafka were named head coach, Joseph could remain and it would be a similar situation to when he was hired in 2019. Kingsbury had not been an NFL head coach and Kafka has not. Joseph has.

Joseph had Anarumo on his defensive staff when he was defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Joseph has not worked with Flores previously.

