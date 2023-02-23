Vance Joseph returns to Broncos as defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos have a new defensive coordinator.

Sean Payton is adding Vance Joseph to his staff to run Denver’s defense, according to a report from Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Joseph, 50, is returning to the team five years after he was fired from his head coach position in 2018.

Joseph went 11-21 as a head coach with the Broncos from 2017-2018. He was fired by the team’s previous management which included former president/CEO Joe Ellis and ex-general manager John Elway. Denver is now under new ownership with a new GM in George Paton.

This story will be updated.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire