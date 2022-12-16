Vance Joseph on returning to Denver: I don’t have a lot of feelings about it

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

From 2017-2018, Vance Joseph was the Broncos head coach.

He succeeded Gary Kubiak, who’d won Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season and went 9-7 in 2017. But the Broncos were floundering without a franchise quarterback to succeed Peyton Manning. They started Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch in Joseph’s first year before pivoting to Case Keenum in 2018.

Joesph finished the two years 11-21 before he was fired and replaced by Vic Fangio.

Since then, Joseph has been the Cardinals defensive coordinator. As he makes his return to Denver to face the Broncos for the first time since his firing, Joseph said this week that he’s not thinking about Sunday’s contest as some sort of revenge game.

“I don’t have a lot of feelings about it,” Joseph said Thursday, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “It’s the next game for the Cardinals. My focus is simply playing good defense and trying to get a win. It’s been a long month for us and winning is our focal point right now. That’s my only focus.”

It’s been several years since Joseph was with the Broncos, but Joseph made it seem like it didn’t take him that long to move past what had happened there.

“I’m over it. It was never a sore spot,” Joseph said. “That’s a great opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. It didn’t work out, but I wasn’t the first guy, and I won’t be the last. There were never any ill feelings. It was just a job, and it didn’t get done and you move on.

“For me, I don’t relive it at all. It was a great experience. We had great people and great players to work with there and it was a great experience, and I enjoyed my moments there. I grew up there basically from college [at Colorado] to being a young adult so for me it was home. I have no sore spots there at all.”

However, if he had been starting a franchise-caliber quarterback instead of the likes of Siemian, Osweiler, Lynch, and Keenum…

“Wow. I’m assuming I would have won some games,” Joseph said. “Defensively, it was right. But yeah, that’s been stated numerous times but again, that wasn’t the case. It was a fast two years in Denver, and I can’t say it wasn’t warranted. We didn’t win. They wanted a change, and I was the guy to change. That’s part of being a head coach.”

