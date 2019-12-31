Vance Joseph will return for second season with Cardinals

The Cardinals defense allowed more yards than any other team during the 2019 season and they finished 28th in points allowed, but there won’t be a change to the coach in charge of that side of the ball.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will remain on hand for the 2020 season. Kingsbury said he “never wavered” in his support of Joseph and pointed to the defense giving up about seven points less per game over the final quarter of the season while discussing that support.

“I was really impressed with the effort and improvement we showed in that last quarter,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website.

The Cardinals phased out several veterans over the course of the regular season, although defensive end Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson remain crucial pieces to the puzzle. They could continue surrounding them with young players by focusing on defense during the draft.

While Joseph will be back, it appears there will be some changes to the defensive staff. Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that defensive line coach Chris Achuff will not return. Assistant special teams coach Randall McCray is also leaving the team.