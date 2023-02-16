Vance Joseph released from contract, will not be on Jonathan Gannon’s staff

Vance Joseph will no longer be the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator. New Cardinals head coach Jonathan was going to speak with him about whether he would have a future on his staff and apparently the decision was that he will not.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Joseph was informed that the team intends on releasing him from his contract. Joseph had another year remaining on his deal.

Joseph was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator for four seasons while Kliff Kingsbury was head coach.

He was well respected in the locker room by players and the organization.

He now is set to interview for defensive coordinator positions that are available. The Denver Broncos, the team for whom he was head coach from 2017-2018, requested permission to interview him.

There is also interest from the Philadelphia Eagles to replace Gannon as their DC there.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Vance Joseph!

Vance Joseph could return to Broncos as DC Vance Joseph could fit as DC with either head coaching finalist Vance Joseph out of running as Cardinals HC but not released from contract

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire