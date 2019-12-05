Vance Joseph not worried about job security

The Broncos fired Vance Joseph as their head coach after last season. The Cardinals hired him as their defensive coordinator.

With his unit ranked 32nd in the NFL in total defense, Joseph now is under fire in Arizona.

Joseph, for his part, is not sweating his job status.

“I’m not [concerned]. I’m not,” Joseph said Thursday, via Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station. “I’ve been coaching a long time in this league, I’ve had success as a coach, so I’m not worried about that. That’s not my call. My job is to fix the defense.”

Joseph is preaching patience as the Cardinals have switched back to the 3-4 after a year in the 4-3 under Steve Wilks. He said he hoped to turn the corner sooner, but it hasn’t happened as planned.

“It takes courage to live through this,” Joseph said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson revealed Thursday that Joseph has simplified the defensive scheme.

No matter what happens the rest of the season, it’s a pretty good bet Joseph will return.