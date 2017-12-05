Vance Joseph: No one has given up

The Broncos losing streak is up to eight games after the Dolphins rolled over them 35-9 in Miami on Sunday and that leaves little to talk about in Denver outside of coach Vance Joseph’s future and whether the Broncos have enough fight left in them to win another game.

Joseph wasn’t interested in talking about the former topic on Monday, saying that his focus is solely on facing the Jets this week and not on whether he’ll get a second year on the sideline in Denver. He had more to say about his team, which he insists hasn’t thrown in the towel on the season despite the dismal results on the field.

“I don’t believe that at all,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com. “If you watch our football games, I always watch [the] last five to 10 plays, I show the guys those plays, I show the guys flying around, that’s proof that guys are still playing to win. … The guys we put on the field are trying to win football games and no one has given up.”

Joseph said he’s going to push the team to remain committed over the final four weeks and doesn’t “want to just survive this next month” by “checking boxes.” With futures on the line for both players and coaches, motivation is within reach although the first 12 games of the year suggest the Broncos need a lot more than that.