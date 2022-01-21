Vance Joseph in Miami for interview

The Dolphins are interviewing Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Miami today, ESPN reports. They will talk to Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown later today.

The Dolphins have interviewed 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are other candidates on Miami’s radar.

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores after he went 24-25 in his three seasons as the team’s head coach.

Joseph, 49, joined Arizona in 2019 after serving as the Broncos’ head coach in 2017-18. He went 12-21.

Joseph was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2016.

“It’s pretty cool,” Joseph said last week, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “It comes with obviously winning and having a good year and being the playoffs. Obviously I worked there before, so I’m familiar with the building, the G.M. and the owner and those things are always good.”

