Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals’ HC job next week

The Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach on Monday but they are considering a man already in the building as a potential replacement. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is being considered for the job.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Joseph is scheduled to interview for the job next week.

Joseph, defensive coordinator for the Cardinals the last four seasons under Kingsbury, was the Denver Broncos’ head coach for two seasons in 2017-2018.

He is well-respected by players and has experience.

However, firing Kingsbury only to replace him with one of the guys in the building would be very underwhelming.

