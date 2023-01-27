Vance Joseph out as HC candidate for Cardinals?

Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for the last four seasons, has been one of the candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach. He was interviewed Wednesday of last week following the hiring of new general manager Monto Ossenfort.

However, while a recent report from ESPN suggested Joseph remained a serious candidate for the job, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport excluded him from some of the latest news regarding the Cardinals’ search.

Rapoport, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, mentioned the Cardinals “are resetting” after their day-long interview with Sean Payton on Thursday.

They will either work to hire Payton or they will move on to second interviews with other candidates.

He gave three names — former Dolphins head coach and current Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He did not include Joseph among those who would get a second interview.

While Joseph appears to be out as a candidate to be head coach, because he still has a year remaining on his contract, there is the possibility he could be retained as defensive coordinator, even though the three other candidates who would get another interview all are defensive coaches.

Cardinals fans continue to anxiously wait for some sort of news that doesn’t involve waiting.

