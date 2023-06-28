Vance Joseph dubs Sean Payton one of the best play callers in NFL history

Joe Lombardi will serve as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator this season, but head coach Sean Payton will handle offensive play-calling duties, just as he did with the New Orleans Saints.

Payton is considered one of the best offensive play callers in the league by his peers, including former opposing coach Vance Joseph, who now serves as Payton’s defensive coordinator in Denver.

Joseph said after a minicamp practice on June 14. “The personnel groupings he uses on an every-down basis is really to match [while] figuring out where he’s going next. He understands defenses very well along with fronts and coverages. He always attacks what you do best.

“Going up against Coach, there have been some good days, and there have been some bad days. He’s always ahead of the curve as far as your next move. He saves plays for big moments in the game that you haven’t seen in a month or maybe a year. They pop out in the fourth quarter, and he pops them on you. He’s a great play caller. The tempo he plays with and [the way he] calls plays is unique. It’s tough to defend.”

Joseph served as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator when they lost to Payton’s Saints 31-9 during the 2019 season. Before a four-year stint in Arizona, Joseph was Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018. He is now back with the Broncos, this time with Payton on his side.

