Vance Joseph could return to Broncos as DC

Vance Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator since 2019, is still under contract for next season, although he might not have a spot on new head coach Jonathan Gannon’s new staff.

However, a team he once coached is seeking him.

According to Denver’s 9News’ Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Joseph for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton.

Joseph, of course, would be returning to the team where he was head coach from 2017-2018.

Joseph interviewed for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.

