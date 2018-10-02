Vance Joseph calls out Marquette King

The Broncos added a punter to the practice squad last week as a shot across the bow to Marquette King. It didn’t know.

King generated a net average 28.7 yards on three punts last night. His longest effort — a 51-yard kick — was fielded by Tyreek Hill and returned for 37 yards. King also had a punt from the Kansas City 48 that went out of bounds at the 11.

His final punt, from the Denver 25 in the fourth quarter with the Broncos clinging to a 23-20 lead, traveled only 35 yards before going out of bounds at the Kansas City 40, setting the stage for the game-winning drive. After the game, coach Vance Joseph called King out.

“He’s got to perform better,” Joseph told reporters. “We’re at home and it’s his job to flip the field. That isn’t happening. He’s got to play better.”

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Athletic, King had been checked out by trainers after the final punt, and he was limping in the locker room after the game.

He could soon be limping right out of Denver. There are too many guys out there who can punt the ball well to justify keeping a guy who isn’t.